49ers first on-field look at rookies coming soon

The 49ers won’t have to wait much longer to see their first-year players in on-field action. Draft picks and undrafted free agents will all report to the team facility on Thursday, May 9. Their first rookie minicamp will take place the following day.

In all there isn’t much to glean from rookie minicamp, but it provides different opportunities for different players.

Early draft picks will just be hoping to get through the sessions and prove to be competent at football. It’s likely the easiest thing they’ll do in an NFL uniform.

For the later draft picks and undrafted players it’s an opportunity to shine. Nobody is going to win a starting job or a roster spot. However, making an impression as a late-round pick, UDFA or minicamp invitee could set the table to show out in OTAs and beyond. Simply getting on the radar is a win for those players in the rookie minicamp.

Beyond that we won’t take too much away from the session. Those big takeaways can come from training camp and the preseason once the pads come on and real preparations are underway.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire