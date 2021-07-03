49ers fined for workout violations, but not penalized OTAs

49ers were fined for violations, but not docked week of OTAs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers’ two violations of the offseason resulted in fines but no cancellations of the team’s workouts, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers engaged in two activities during their voluntary offseason program the NFL deemed excessive. The first violation was the result of a video that surfaced of cornerback Deommodore Lenoir playing press coverage during the team’s rookie camp in mid-May.

As a result of that infraction, the 49ers were forced to cancel their rookie development program, which was scheduled to take place the week after the team’s official offseason program wrapped up.

The NFL also took issue with the amount of contact during 11-on-11 drills during organized team activities early last month.

The league requested video of the 49ers’ workouts after offensive lineman Justin Skule and safety Tarvarius Moore sustained significant injuries on Monday, June 7, a source said.

Skule sustained a torn ACL after he and a pass-rusher contacted each other during an 11-on-11 play in practice. As a result of that play, the NFL fined the 49ers ($100,000) and head coach Kyle Shanahan ($50,000).

Two plays later, Moore sustained a torn Achilles tendon during an 11-on-11 play. The injury occurred without any contact.

The next day, before the NFL had time to examine video of the injuries, Shanahan decided to cut short the remainder of the 49ers’ offseason program.

Shanahan said he had planned on eight offseason practices and was going to cancel the ninth and final scheduled workout, as well as the mandatory minicamp. He said he altered his plan after Skule and Moore were injured.

“After our seventh practice with those two injuries and just the aura it gave to it, I wasn’t going to come back and do one more just to do one more,” Shanahan said. “So I surprised them on day eight instead of day nine.”

ESPN reported on Thursday the NFL Management Council ordered the 49ers to cancel the final week of OTAs. NFL reporter Adam Schefter tweeted a correction on Saturday, stating the 49ers had already voluntarily canceled their final two days of OTAs, as well as their mandatory minicamp.

Correction: 49ers did not have OTA’s taken away as they already had voluntarily canceled their last OTA and Mandatory Minicamp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 3, 2021

NBC Sports Bay Area reported Thursday the NFL disciplined three teams for workout violations with discipline including fines for teams, their head coaches, and forfeiture of OTA days in 2022. The Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars incurred fines. The Jaguars were ordered to forfeit two practices in the 2022 offseason, while the Cowboys will lose one day of workouts.

The NFL levied only the fines against the 49ers, who still have their full allotment of offseason workout dates for 2022.

After the 49ers received notice of their violations, the organization vowed to take measures to ensure offseason rules are followed in the future.

"The health and safety of our players is our highest priority, and we take following league rules very seriously," the 49ers said in a statement. "We will continue to work with the NFL and the NFLPA to ensure compliance."

