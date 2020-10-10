49ers finally play an opponent that has a victory

The Miami Dolphins are 1-3. That means they will have something Sunday no other opponent of the San Francisco 49ers has had this season when facing the defending NFC West champion.
Yes, Week 5 will present the Niners with the first opponent that has something other than a “0” in the win column.
One can’t blame the Arizona Cardinals, who opened the season by upsetting the Niners.
Next up were the hapless — and winless — New York Jets.
Then came the hapless — and winless — New York Giants.
Week 4 saw the Philadelphia Eagles bring an 0-2-1 record into San Francisco.
That brings everyone to Week 5 when the Niners play host to the Miami Dolphins, whose lone victory came against the vaunted 1-3 Jacksonville Jaguars.
Week 1: Arizona 0-0
Week 2: NYJ 0-1
Week 3: NYG 0-2
Week 4: PHI 0-2-1
Week 5: MIA 1-3
— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 9, 2020
Kyle Shanahan has to be forever grateful Jimmy Garaoppolo is set to return for the clash with Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Another loss would equal the amount of regular-season defeats the Niners had in 2019 when they went 13-3 in a remarkable turnaround season.