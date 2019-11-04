49ers, as few expected, become the last unbeaten team

After nine weeks, one unbeaten team remains. And that unbeaten team is, as few expected, the San Francisco 49ers.

Betting on the last unbeaten team was available in some places. One oddsmaker had 16 teams to choose from, with San Francisco at the very bottom.

The odds were: Patriots +750 (bet $100 to make $750), Chiefs +900, Chargers +1100, Rams +1100, Eagles +1100, Seahawks +1100, Bears +1200, Cowboys +1200, Saints +1200, Browns +1600, Vikings +1800, Packers +2000, Ravens +2200, Panthers +2500, 49ers, +2500.

So with a $100 bet, anyone who wagered on the 49ers made $2,500. Frankly, it seems like the number should have been even higher.

The question now becomes how long the 49ers will ride this streak. Next Monday night, they host the Seahawks. Then comes a return visit against the Cardinals. After that the 49ers face a challenging trio of games: Packers, at Ravens, at Saints.

The 49ers then finish with games against the Falcons, the Rams, and at the Seahawks.

That’s eight games without many clear and obvious victories looming. So while the ’72 Dolphins can’t crack open the champagne yet, they probably should keep it on ice.