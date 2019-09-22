49ers featured in 15 of NFL's '100 Greatest Plays,' including No. 2
With another NFL Sunday just hours away, why don't we take a little trip down memory lane?
As the NFL continues a year-long celebration of 100 years in existence, the league released its "100 Greatest Plays" from the first century of action.
The 49ers are featured prominently on the rankings, as they are involved in 15 of the top 100 plays, including the iconic moment occupying the No. 2 spot.
While many of the moments have a positive outcome for San Francisco, several may bring up some painful memories, including one involving a player who now dons a 49ers uniform every Sunday.
Check out each of the clips below, and get your popcorn ready.
No. 100: @49ers RB Roger Craig's 46-yard high knees TD vs. Rams (Oct. 16, 1988) #NFL100
No. 93: @49ers rookie Hugh McElhenny's no-helmet catch and run (Nov. 9, 1952) #NFL100
No. 87: @AtlantaFalcons QB Steve Bartkowski's Hail Mary to Billy "White Shoes" Johnson (Nov. 20, 1983) #NFL100
No. 81: @Giants TE Mark Bavaro carries 49ers defense into red zone (Dec. 1, 1986) #NFL100
No. 71: @49ers QB Y.A. Tittle's "Alley-Oop" to R.C. Owens for 34-yard TD (Dec. 22, 1957) #NFL100
No. 67: @BrettFavre's deep pass to Greg Lewis in final seconds (Sept. 27, 2009) #NFL100
No. 66: @49ers RB Garrison Hearst's 96-yard TD run in OT (Sept. 6, 1998) #NFL100
No. 58: @Seahawks CB @RSherman_25 tips pass for interception in 2013 NFC Championship (Jan. 19, 2014) #NFL100
No. 54: "Wrong Way Run" (Oct. 25, 1964) #NFL100
No. 53: Fran Tarkenton's eludes multiple defenders for 40-yard TD pass (Oct. 30, 1966) #NFL100
No. 34: @ChicagoBears RB Gale Sayers 85-yard punt return for TD (Dec. 12, 1965) #NFL100
No. 27: @49ers QB Steve Young's 49-yard game-winning TD run (Oct. 30, 1988) #NFL100
No. 24: Steve Young to @TerrellOwens: "The Catch II" @49ers (Jan. 3, 1999) #NFL100
No. 21: @JoeMontana's TD pass with 34 seconds left in @SuperBowl XXIII (Jan. 22, 1989) @49ers #NFL100
No. 2: "The Catch" @JoeMontana to Dwight Clark in the NFC Championship (Jan. 10, 1982) @49ers #NFL100
What a play to finish off the thread, as I'm sure every 49ers fan who was watching that game live remembers exactly where they were when Dwight Clark made "The Catch."
