With another NFL Sunday just hours away, why don't we take a little trip down memory lane?

As the NFL continues a year-long celebration of 100 years in existence, the league released its "100 Greatest Plays" from the first century of action.

The 49ers are featured prominently on the rankings, as they are involved in 15 of the top 100 plays, including the iconic moment occupying the No. 2 spot.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While many of the moments have a positive outcome for San Francisco, several may bring up some painful memories, including one involving a player who now dons a 49ers uniform every Sunday.

Check out each of the clips below, and get your popcorn ready.

Story continues

No. 81: @Giants TE Mark Bavaro carries 49ers defense into red zone (Dec. 1, 1986) #NFL100



📺: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/2ycHYGgOtK



— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019

No. 67: @BrettFavre's deep pass to Greg Lewis in final seconds (Sept. 27, 2009) #NFL100



📺: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/ZaU8FNFTRX



— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019

No. 53: Fran Tarkenton's eludes multiple defenders for 40-yard TD pass (Oct. 30, 1966) #NFL100



📺: NFL 100 Greatest Plays on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/z1tf1I40sI



— NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2019

[RELATED: Five to watch in Week 3: 49ers fans look to Jimmy Garoppolo for their cues]

What a play to finish off the thread, as I'm sure every 49ers fan who was watching that game live remembers exactly where they were when Dwight Clark made "The Catch."





49ers featured in 15 of NFL's '100 Greatest Plays,' including No. 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area