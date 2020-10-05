49ers fear Ziggy Ansah tore biceps in loss to Eagles; MRI scheduled

49ers fear Ansah tore biceps vs. Eagles; MRI scheduled originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers signed defensive end Ziggy Ansah two weeks ago to help the team compensate for long-term injuries to their top edge rushers.

Now, the 49ers fear that Ansah is going to be out for the season, too.

Ansah appeared to sustain a torn biceps, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said after consulting with team doctors following the team’s 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

If an MRI examination confirms the initial diagnosis, Ansah will undergo season-ending surgery.

The 49ers already have lost star edge rusher Nick Bosa and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas for the season. Both players sustained torn ACLs in their left knees.

Also, the 49ers do not know when or if defensive end Dee Ford will be available due to a back condition. The 49ers placed Ford on injured reserve on Sunday, which means he will miss at least three weeks.