49ers fear torn ACL for CB Jamar Taylor

The 49ers fear they may have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday in his press conference following the 49ers’ 23-20 victory over the Rams that the team suspects cornerback Jamar Taylor tore his ACL.

Taylor was carted off with an apparent knee injury late in the first half. He was blocked while making his way toward Rams TE Gerald Everett and it looked like his foot stuck in the ground. He immediately reached for his left knee and was on the ground working with trainers until the cart came out for him.

He was starting in the slot with CB K’Waun Williams sidelined by a high ankle sprain. Taylor played with the first team for most of camp when Williams was dealing with a calf injury. He was cut initially, but re-signed to the practice squad prior to Week 4 when Williams was working through a hip issue.

Taylor played in eight games for the 49ers and came up with a pair of interceptions, one sack and three pass breakups. Emmanuel Moseley went in at nickel corner with Taylor out.

