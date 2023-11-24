49ers fear safety George Odum sustained season-ending biceps injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

SEATTLE — The 49ers’ depth at safety took another hit on Thursday night.

Backup safety and ace special-teams player George Odum sustained what the 49ers believe is a torn bicep, which places the remainder of his season in doubt. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI examination on Friday to confirm the extent of the injury.

“Usually it's a season-ending (injury), but never know if you have a chance to come back later,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said following the 49ers’ 31-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Thanksgiving night.

The 49ers lost All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga in Week 11 to a torn ACL in his right knee. Rookie Ji’Ayir Brown stepped up to make his first NFL start on Thursday.

Brown was credited with four tackles in the game.

Odum moved up to the top backup spot behind Brown and veteran starter Tashaun Gipson. Now, the 49ers’ options for backup safety are not so clear-cut.

“We're going to have to do something,” Shanahan said. “We're going to have to do something anyways as it was.

“To lose George, he's been unbelievable. He's been one of the best special teams players in the league here. He's a very good safety for us, too. We've been thin there with the depth. Losing him is a big deal. See what our options are here when we get in.”

The 49ers could cross-train veteran cornerback Isaiah Oliver at safety as one option.

Also, first-year player Tayler Hawkins currently is on the practice squad and could be in line to be elevated if the 49ers need more help in the defensive backfield and on special teams.