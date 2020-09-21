49ers fear Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman won't play Week 3 vs. Giants

49ers fear Mostert, Coleman won’t play in Week 3 vs. Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers might be down two running backs Sunday against the New York Giants.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday that Raheem Mostert sustained a sprained MCL in the prior day's 31-13 win over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, and he likely won't play in Week 3. Tevin Coleman also sprained his knee in Week 2, according to Shanahan, and the coach is concerned that he might not play, either.

Kyle Shanahan said he’s concerned about Tevin Coleman’s knee issue, too. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 21, 2020

ESPN's Adam Schefter subsequently reported that Coleman is expected to miss multiple weeks.

49ers’ RB Tevin Coleman is expected to miss “multiple weeks” with the knee injury he suffered Sunday, per source. So 49ers are expected to be without Coleman and Raheem Mostert on Sunday at the Giants. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

Mostert rushed for 92 yards on eight carries -- including an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage -- in the first half against the Jets. He also caught two passes for 15 yards, but didn't return to the field in the second half.

Coleman assumed the bulk of the carries with Mostert out, rushing 14 times for just 12 yards and catching two passes for 28. Jerick McKinnon rushed three times for 77 yards -- including a 55-yard scamper on a third-and-31 play -- and a touchdown, while Jeff Wilson Jr. rushed two times for three yards on the 49ers' second-to-last possession with the game well out of reach.

Mostert and Coleman were the 49ers' two leading rushers from a season ago. In their absence, the 49ers likely will turn to backs who haven't had a significant workload in quite some time.

McKinnon missed all of the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to a torn ACL and complications from a subsequent surgery, respectively, and he last had double-digit carries in a regular-season game on Dec. 31, 2017. Wilson rushed 10 times for 34 yards in the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last season, but he had just 19 touches in his next nine appearances. The 49ers also have undrafted rookie running back JaMycal Hasty on their practice squad.

With Mostert out and Coleman reportedly likely to follow, the 49ers could be without their two top running backs in addition to their leading receiver from a year ago. Tight end George Kittle didn't play against the Jets after reportedly spraining his MCL in Week 1, although the 49ers believe he could play against the Giants.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also sustained a high-ankle sprain in the win over the Jets, while defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas suffered what are feared to be season-ending ACL injuries. Shanahan and some 49ers players blamed the newly installed turf at MetLife Stadium for the spate of injuries, and the 49ers are set to play on it again Sunday against the Giants.