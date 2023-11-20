49ers fear ACL injury for SS Talanoa Hufanga

It sounds like 49ers strong safety Talanoa Hufanga suffered a bad knee injury during San Francisco’s win over the Buccaneers.

Hufanga exited in the third quarter after slipping while trying to make a tackle. He went to the medical tent immediately before being ruled out with a knee injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said the team will find out the extent of the injury Monday.

“A little concerned,” Shanahan said in his postgame press conference. “We don’t know for sure. Most likely it’s ACL, but we can’t confirm it so we’ll find out later.”

It’s not a great sign that Hufanga was ruled out so quickly after going down in the third quarter. However, until imaging is done the team won’t be able to confirm the extent of the injury.

Rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown filled in for Hufanga and broke up three passes including an interception in the red zone.

The only other injury update Shanahan had immediately following Sunday’s game was that cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles suffered a shoulder injury. There was no additional info on the extent of that injury.

