49ers favored in huge matchup vs. Vikings

The 49ers are favored in their biggest game of the year. San Francisco is giving 3.5 points Sunday when they welcome the Minnesota Vikings into Levi’s Stadium according to Tipico Sportsbook.

Part of the reason the 49ers are favored over their fellow 5-5 opponent is where the game is happening. Books give the visiting team points just by default, but San Francisco has a couple other advantages going into a key showdown in the NFC playoff race.

The 49ers will go into this game with a significant advantage in the injury department. Minnesota has quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, and wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, which makes them a potentially explosive offense. Their defensive line has been depleted though.

Defensive end Danielle Hunter is on injured reserve, and defensive end Everson Griffen is on the non-football illness list. They’re the two leading pass rushers on a team that’s struggled on the defensive side. Minnesota has struggled to stop the run this season and ranks No. 27 in DVOA against the run per Football Outsiders.

If the 49ers can run the ball effectively, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo can get comfortable against a pass rush that’s missing its two best edge rushers, San Francisco should be able to shorten the game while putting up points and keeping Minnesota’s potent offense on the sideline.

List