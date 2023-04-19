How 49ers fared in 7-round NFL draft predictions from the Athletic

Much of the focus on the 49ers’ picks in the 2023 draft has fallen on their trio of selections to end the third round. While those picks may ultimately define their draft class, it’s important to remember the other eight picks they hold on Day 3.

Dane Brugler of the Athletic took a dive into all 11 of San Francisco’s picks in a seven-round mock draft.

While it’s unlikely the 49ers utilize all of their selections, it’s still interesting to see what kind of players may be available when they’re on the clock.

One notable thing in Brugler’s projections is the lack of offensive line help. The 49ers could use a player to compete for the starting right tackle job. They could also use some depth on the interior. They only pick one offensive lineman in their 11 picks, which tells at least some story of how Brugler feels about the quality of the OL class. If the 49ers want to find a starting-caliber RT, they may need to go with one earlier.

The other thing that jumps out is that the 49ers did not go with a quarterback in their 11 picks. It stands to reason they’ll add a player there to at least work on the practice squad this year while offering in-house insurance in the event of an injury or two. They may just add an undrafted player after Day 3 finishes, but it might behoove them to snag a player at the end of the draft.

Let’s look at the picks:

Round 3, Pick 99 | DE Byron Young, Tennessee

Young stood out at the combine when he posted a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash. He spent just two years at Tennessee, but racked up 12.5 sacks in those two seasons. The 49ers need edge depth and Young would fit nicely as a project pass rusher who purely plays outside.

Round 3, Pick 101 | CB Cory Trice, Purdue

Price is a ton of fun to watch thanks to his physical play. He’s massive at 6-3, 206 pounds which would usually portend a position change. However, he has the requisite athleticism to play cornerback in the NFL. His size and athletic traits would allow him to push for a starting job right away.

Round 3, Pick 102 | DB Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Mapu is a 49ers-type of player. He did a little bit of everything for the Hornets as a safety who hauled in seven interceptions during his career. He’s a good athlete with versatility to either play safety or linebacker. A malleable chess piece like Mapu would be a nice addition for Steve Wilks in his first year as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator.

Round 5, Pick 155 | TE Cameron Latu, Alabama

Latu has been a popular mock draft pick for the 49ers. He’s a good enough receiver to be more productive there than Ross Dwelley or Charlie Woerner have been, and he’s a willing blocker who can work in line or on the move. TE is a position San Francisco may address earlier, but snagging Latu in Round 5 would be a good way to fill the need.

Round 5, Pick 164 | WR Demario Douglas, Liberty

Wide receiver doesn’t top the list of needs for the 49ers in the draft, but if we project out over the next couple of years it stands to reason they can use some young, cost-controlled depth there. Douglas isn’t a big target at 5-8, 180 pounds, and he’ll likely be forced to play in the slot as a pro. An explosive slot receiver who can find room in a phone booth would help the 49ers’ offense though, especially if Brock Purdy continues quarterbacking the club.

Round 5, Pick 173 | OL Warren McClendon, Georgia

The first OL pick coming with the 49ers’ final selection in the fifth round is interesting. At 6-4, 304 pounds McLendon is a candidate to kick inside as a pro. He spent his career with the Bulldogs as a right tackle though, so he may be able to push Colton McKivitz for the starting job. Over his final three years at Georgia he started 37 of the 39 games he played. That experience should help him in his transition to the NFL.

Round 6, Pick 216 | K Chad Ryland, Maryland

Ryland was one of the kickers the 49ers had a private workout with. He has a big leg and can handle kickoff duties. Accuracy on kicks is crucial, but launching kickoffs out of the end zone would be an added bonus.

Round 7, Pick 222 | DL Dante Stills, West Virginia

Stills played a ton of football for the Mountaineers. He played in 59 games, including 38 starts across five seasons. There’s nothing spectacular about Stills, but he’s a good athlete who should be able to bounce around the defensive line. As an interior DL he posted 52.5 tackles for loss and 23.5 sacks in his career. He’ll have a home in the NFL for a long time if he can generate pressure from the inside.

Round 7, Pick 247 | S Ty Okada, Montana State

Shoutout to the Big Sky Conference for a second pick here. Okada didn’t go to the combine, but he ripped off an impressive 4.44 40-yard dash at the Bobcats’ Pro Day. Over his last two college seasons Okada stuffed the stat sheet with 3.0 sacks, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups.

Round 7, Pick 253 | CB Arquon Bush, Cincinnati

At this point in the draft teams are typically taking flyers, and Bush checks a handful of boxes that make him a fine pick here. He has arms that are less than 30 inches, which is suboptimal, but he can run fast and play football. That’s two good traits for a seventh-round pick to have. Bush ran a 4.42 in the 40 and his speed is evident on tape. He also posted nine interceptions and broke up 32 passes in his career.

Round 7, Pick 255 | WR Justin Shorter, Florida

Ironically, Shorter would be the 49ers’ tallest wide receiver at 6-foot-4. His receiving totals in college aren’t particularly impressive with 110 catches for 1,552 yards and eight touchdowns across 48 games with Penn State and Florida. If he can block, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to see him carve out a similar role to Jauan Jennings.

