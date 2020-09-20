How 49ers will fare without George Kittle, Richard Sherman vs. Jets

Maiocco's Take: How 49ers will fare without Kittle, Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

General manager John Lynch and the 49ers personnel department worked hard the past three-plus years to build a roster rich with talent and depth.

So, as the 49ers enter Week 2 of the 2020 season, how would this team fare if it did not have the services of its most irreplaceable players on each side of the ball?

Just wait until Sunday – and perhaps the following week, too. That's when we will all find out.

After all, aside from being great players, All-Pro tight end George Kittle and All-Decade cornerback Richard Sherman bring so much more to the 49ers than on-field production.

Kittle is the heartbeat of the offense. And the all-knowing Sherman is the conscience of the defense.

Neither player will be available when the 49ers take the field Sunday to face the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.