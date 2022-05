How 49ers fare all-time vs. 2022 opponents

The 49ers’ 2022 schedule is out and it features a ton of matchups for San Francisco with historical significance.

On top of their six division matchups, they face former division foes the Panthers and Falcons, along with a former Super Bowl foe the Miami Dolphins. They’ll also square off against former their former Bay Area rival the Raiders.

How have they fared all-time against those opponents though, and what’d they do in their last meeting? We took a dive into the 2022 schedule with some notes and records, with divisional matchups split up between home and road:

Week 1 at Chicago Bears

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

All-time record

32-32-1

Last meeting: October 31, 2021

49ers 33, Bears 22

Week 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

9-13

Last meeting: October 3, 2021

Seahawks 28, 49ers 21

Week 3 at Denver Broncos

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

7-7

Last meeting: December 9, 2020

49ers 20, Broncos 14

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

All-time record

36-34-2

Last meeting: November 15, 2022

49ers 31, Rams 10

Week 5 at Carolina Panthers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

8-13

Last meeting: October 27, 2019

49ers 51, Panthers 13

Week 6 at Atlanta Falcons

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

47-31-1

Last meeting: December 19, 2021

49ers 31, Falcons 13

Week 7 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

All-time record

7-6

Last meeting: September 23, 2018 (@ Kansas City)

Chiefs 38, 49ers 27

Week 8 at Los Angeles Rams

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

All-time record

38-33-1

Last meeting: January 9, 2022

49ers 27, Rams 24 (OT)

Week 9: Bye

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The middle of the year is a great time for a bye week.

Week 10 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

6-8

Last meeting: September 30, 2018 (@ Los Angeles)

Chargers 29, 49ers 27

Week 11 at Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

All-time record

14-15

Story continues

Last meeting: October 10, 2021

Cardinals 17, 49ers 10

Week 12 vs. New Orleans Saints

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

All-time record

48-27-2

Last meeting: November 15, 2020

Saints 27, 49ers 13

Week 13 vs. Miami Dolphins

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

5-8

Last meeting: October 11, 2020

Dolphins 43, 49ers 17

Week 14 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

18-6

Last meeting: September 8, 2019

49ers 31, Buccaneers 17

Week 15 at Seattle Seahawks (TNF)

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

All-time record

8-16

Last meeting: December 5, 2021

Seahawks 30, 49ers 23

Week 16 vs. Washington Commanders

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

18-11-1

Last meeting: December 13, 2020

Commanders 23, 49ers 15

Week 17 at Las Vegas Raiders

(Photo by Daniel Shirey/Getty Images)

All-time record

7-7

Last meeting: November 1, 2018

49ers 34, Raiders 3

Week 18 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

All-time record

18-14

Last meeting: November 7, 2021

Cardinals 31, 49ers 17

1

1