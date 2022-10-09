49ers fans taking over Bank of America Stadium in Week 5

The friendly confines of Bank of America Stadium have become far too friendly.

For yet another home game, the Carolina Panthers appear to be the victims of a takeover. This time, it’s the San Francisco 49ers faithful who are flooding the seats for the Week 5 matchup in Charlotte, N.C.

“It’s a takeover! It’s a takeover!” – A 49ers fan yells with several dozen 49ers fans in the area. Then a man, clearly in his mid-to-late 50s scooters on by my phone. 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LWrvXz3spO — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) October 9, 2022

#49ers red-clad fans are encircling the field during pregame warmups at Carolina pic.twitter.com/ezqYOzPNuR — Cam Inman (@CamInman) October 9, 2022

Deebo playing catch with 49ers fans 🤗 pic.twitter.com/F6m67vynJZ — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 9, 2022

This ain’t good. A LOT OF RED. pic.twitter.com/q2XQE47YZX — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) October 9, 2022

BoA Stadium in a two minute clip #ChangeTheCoacher pic.twitter.com/kr2WSkSeff — Roaring Riot (@roaringriot) October 9, 2022

These takeovers have become a bit of tradition at Bank of America Stadium over the past two seasons. We saw this happen a few times during the 2021 campaign (with the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots), even to the point where former quarterback Cam Newton just about pleaded with fans to show up and reclaim their turf.

With the Panthers having gone 11-26 since 2020—and 5-14 at home over that span—perhaps it’s not much of a surprise that their people just aren’t interested in watching the product owner David Tepper and head coach Matt Rhule are currently putting out on that field.

