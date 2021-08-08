49ers fans return to Levi's Stadium after 566 days
The last time the "Faithful" were there in person was the NFC Championship Game when the Niners beat the Packers to advance to the Super Bowl.
The last time the "Faithful" were there in person was the NFC Championship Game when the Niners beat the Packers to advance to the Super Bowl.
Good news and bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers RB room following the HoF Game.
Jimmy Garoppolo is still the #49ers starting quarterback because of practices like the one Trey Lance had Saturday.
Megatron becomes a Hall of Famer this weekend. He's still mad at the Lions.
Several ex-NFL players ripped New York Giants coach Joe Judge on Friday, claiming he's an egotist who has created a "toxic" environment.
Detroit Lions d-lineman Alex Karras was a looming force in the 1960s. So why did it take so long for him to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
The Classes of 2020 and '21 received their gold jackets at the Pro Football Hall of Fame
It came down to the final track event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the American men finally emerged with gold.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
Ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jimmy Johnson has found a calmness. But it wasn't always that way for the Cowboys legend.
Tim Tebow, a first-round pick at quarterback eleven years ago, is trying to make the team in Jacksonville as a tight end. Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer believes that Tebow’s experience at his prior position will help him at his new one. “You see the football mind, you see how he [more]
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Some players are more than good enough to take a stand against vaccination without having to worry about getting released. And some players are Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen. Shaheen, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, told reporters on Saturday that the NFL is “not going to strongarm me” into getting vaccinated. He vowed that [more]
Running back Edgerrin James put it like no one before him has during a Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement speech.
Here's what happened on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Games.
The U.S. men's basketball team defeated France to win its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. Here are four takeaways from the game.
Hebert Sousa decisively lost each of the first two rounds in the men's middleweight final. Ukraine's top-seeded Oleksandr Khyzhniak had battered the Brazilian to the brink of defeat at the Tokyo Olympics. When only a knockout could save him, Sousa threw a punch that changed the fight and changed his life.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen broke the bank on Friday. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield also is due for a new, potential bank-breaking deal. After news broke of Allen’s contract, Browns G.M. Andrew Berry appeared on ESPN Cleveland to discuss the potential impact of Allen’s deal on Mayfield. “I think really for any player or any positional [more]
There was finally some excitement at the Denver Broncos' training camp — and it had nothing to do with the drudging quarterback clash between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Pass rusher Bradley Chubb and left tackle Garett Bolles got into a fight during a team drill midway through practice Saturday and kept chirping at each other afterward. Keeping them apart to keep the confrontation from reigniting were teammates, assistants and even head coach Vic Fangio and general manager George Paton.
Raiders new DB coach Ron Milus got Johnathan Abram to 'turn the volume down'
The first stock report of the 2021 season takes a look at the Cowboys who were able to suit up on Thursday night. It was a good night for some of the youth, and some of the vets had a different story.