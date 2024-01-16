49ers fans rejoice over Eagles' blowout playoff loss to Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers' small but budding rivalry with the Philadelphia Eagles won't have another chapter written in the 2024 NFL playoffs after Jalen Hurts and Co. dropped their wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

The Eagles have been eliminated from the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/qogTbETzeD — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 16, 2024

The 49ers Faithful took to social media after the game and shared their reactions to Philadelphia's 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers, during which Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield eviscerated the Eagles' defense for 337 yards and three touchdowns while completing 22 of his 36 pass attempts.

After losing to San Francisco 42-19 in Week 13, Philadelphia ended its season having lost five of its final six games. Here's how social media reacted to the Eagles' collapse:

#49ers OT Trent Williams wasn't kidding when he said wearing all black to Eagles game in early December was dressing for a funeral.



From that day, the Eagles went 1-6, were minus-82 in point differential and now their season is officially over. pic.twitter.com/exsAQc82yc — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 16, 2024

Eagles season was done as soon as Kittle dropped this heat right here 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/pLY8eU6l1X — 19 PROBLEMZ!!!! (@sf_derek) January 16, 2024

Eagles fans grave-danced for a month after the NFC Championship. Guess what. Last season was a red carpet ride schedule wise. Played nobody and then beat Daniel Jones and Josh Johnson in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/MpQy1yPJ74 — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) January 16, 2024

Friendly reminder, the Eagles are 1-6 since getting beat by the 49ers pic.twitter.com/JlyvSJJ5Sl — 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙎𝙁𝙉𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙨 (@TheSFNiners) January 16, 2024

The Philadelphia #Eagles were never the same after this….



The San Francisco #49ers ruined the Eagles 👀⬇️🤣 pic.twitter.com/F4g8pOuTRg — 49ers & NFL News 24/7 (@49ersSportsTalk) January 16, 2024

The Eagles season after losing to the 49ers 😅pic.twitter.com/9IedEen3og — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 16, 2024

Cowboys and Eagles fans to us last week “WE will see yall in Santa Clara” 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vi6rSbjdVt — All Dae (@AllDae10) January 16, 2024

The exact moment the 49ers completely broke the eagles season pic.twitter.com/te2aqOaGhV — WGN (@dubsgotnext2022) January 16, 2024

Congrats to the Eagles 2023 season! pic.twitter.com/1n09W3HF37 — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) January 16, 2024

Cowboys, Steelers, and Eagles seasons all ended in the span of 48 hours pic.twitter.com/VvwE1ASbiW — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 16, 2024

Nick Sirianni trying to get into the Eagles locker room after the gamepic.twitter.com/zzUGb7ZJh7 — Alyce (@Ninergirl99) January 16, 2024

Eagles fans down bad…



From 10-1 before playing us to 11-6 and going home…



Wow pic.twitter.com/0qbYwR3QU4 — The Warner House (@TheWarnerHouse_) January 16, 2024

Maybe next season, Eagles fans.

