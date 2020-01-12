49ers fans would rather face Packers than Seahawks in NFC Championship Game

Who would you rather?

The 49ers are officially heading to the NFC Championship, but we don't know who their opponent will be until Sunday night.

The Seattle Seahawks will head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday and many 49ers fans have cast their vote on who they would like to face:

Niners fans, who do you want to see in the NFC Championship? — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 12, 2020

The Packers were selected by a landslide, more than likely because fans would hate to see the 49ers go up against the Seahawks again.

The 49ers received their first loss of the season against the Seahawks in Week 10 when injuries began to pile up for San Francisco. That also hosted the potential game-winning field goal from 47 yards that rookie Chas McLaughlin missed.

Fans certainly don't want to relive that moment.

In Week 12 the 49ers placed a womping on the Packers in a 37-8 blowout game.

It makes sense why they would want to face Rodgers and the Packers, but they are the favorites in the game.

Still, with the way playoff games go, and the way the Titans just took over the Ravens in the AFC Divisional-round Playoff Game, anything can happen.

