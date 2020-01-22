When the 49ers defeated the Vikings 27-10 in the NFC divisional playoff game, George Kittle turned his "Run it again!" saying into not only a mantra, but apparel as well.

His performance that day wasn't one for the books, necessarily. He even made a joke with Minnesota's Kyle Rudolph that it wasn't a good day for tight ends. Nevertheless, Kittle proved he's as fun on the field as he is off of it.

The All-Pro's BreakingT collection showcases the saying along with other swag you can sport while supporting Kittle.

You can purchase the "Run it Again!" shirt and other pieces of Kittle's collection here.

How 49ers fans can purchase George Kittle's 'Run it again!' T-shirt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area