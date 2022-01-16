49ers fans make presence felt at NFC Wild Card Game vs. Cowboys

49ers fans make presence felt at AT&T Stadium vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A massive contingent of 49ers fans took over SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles last weekend, and the Faithful did the same thing on Sunday in Dallas for the NFC Wild Card Game against the NFC East champion Cowboys.

The matchup between the 49ers and Cowboys is their first in the playoffs since Jan. 15, 1995, so fans from both sides had a lot of reasons to be excited.

The 49ers gave their fans in attendance at AT&T Stadium something to cheer about by scoring the first 13 points of the game Sunday.

Listen to the roar pic.twitter.com/EhUhcJhNIP — KNBR (@KNBR) January 16, 2022

49ers take the field (shows how much red is in stadium). pic.twitter.com/LggNIVrhDs — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) January 16, 2022

Most people in their seats now. Not like last week but a lot of red in the stands. pic.twitter.com/e2df3rtFzq — Ann Killion (@annkillion) January 16, 2022

Most fans arenâ€™t in the building yet but a significant amount of red on the 49ers side. pic.twitter.com/HCraSffe0R — Ann Killion (@annkillion) January 16, 2022

Not a Red Sea, but a strong turnout by #49ers fans. pic.twitter.com/ZgmA8TYcBr — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) January 16, 2022

Hereâ€™s what the crowd looks like at kickoff pic.twitter.com/V9TMtZrTYt — KNBR (@KNBR) January 16, 2022

If the 49ers beat the Cowboys, they will head to Green Bay, Wisc. to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field next weekend in the NFC divisional round. Safe to say there will be a lot of red and gold in the stands if that happens.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast