Would 49ers fans prefer Patriots' Tom Brady over Jimmy Garoppolo at QB?

The Tom Brady rumors seem like they're never going to end.

The latest reports have the Patriots quarterback potentially joining the San Francisco 49ers, which could mean that Jimmy Garoppolo may reunite with Bill Belichick and man the New England offense.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But would 49ers fans be happy with their hometown boy coming home to team up with Kyle Shanahan? 49ers' beat reporter Matt Maiocco isn't so sure the San Francisco fan base would be eager to ditch Garoppolo after he just led the team to a Super Bowl appearance.

I think they're happy with Jimmy Garoppolo. They've been around him for about two and a half years. They like everything about him. Does Kyle Shanahan think he's perfect? Obviously not. I mean, we saw how he managed those games in the playoffs, how they decided late in the first half not to try to get some points. So I think Garoppolo is somebody that is getting better. Let's remember the 2018 season was completely wiped out by the ACL injury. Last year was the first time he started more than five games in a season. He got better, and better, and better. They still feel like he has room to grow.

You can check out the whole segment with Maiocco below.

Maiocco also adds that many 49ers fans feel that Garoppolo is their guy, especially after leading them to their first Super Bowl appearance since SB XLVII in 2013 when they fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

Obviously, if San Francisco were to acquire Brady, it's hard to believe their fan base would be upset. It would be pretty hard to say no to a six-time Super Bowl champion.

But while it is a possibility, Albert Breer mentioned on Arbella Early Edition Thursday that the 49ers probably won't pull the trigger on a Brady signing, but they'll definitely be kicking the tires on it.

Would 49ers fans prefer Patriots' Tom Brady over Jimmy Garoppolo at QB? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston