49ers fans to take over SoFi Stadium again Week 8 vs. Rams, per Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats: 49ers fans set for another SoFi Stadium takeover originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers Faithful are going to keep their road record of outnumbering home team fans alive at Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, according to numbers released by Vivid Seats.

The ticket marketplace has predicted that 49ers fans will outnumber Rams fans once again, 59 percent to 41 percent, in their Week 8 contest at SoFi Stadium. This is an even higher disparity than when the 49ers played the Falcons in Atlanta, where San Francisco's fan base represented 55 percent of the crowd.

Even after seeing this phenomenon for several seasons in a row, coach Kyle Shanahan is still amazed at how well 49ers fans travel.

“It’s one of the coolest things I’ve seen in sports,” Shanahan said Wednesday. “And home-field advantage is a big deal in the NFL because of crowd noise, and when you don’t have to worry about that as much on the road, it’s huge. And when you actually can get the crowd noise, it doesn’t happen very much, but it’s a big deal.”

Vivid Seats also reported that a single ticket to the 49ers-Rams NFC West matchup is the fourth-highest priced ticket in Week 8's slate of games.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - $343 Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF) - $281 Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills (SNF) - $277 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - $271 NFL International Series: Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars - $222

The 49ers Faithful dominated the crowd in Atlanta at Mercedes Benz Stadium, but with both team’s dominant colors being red, it wasn’t as visibly noticeable. A week prior against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Week 6, it was much more obvious.

Week 18 of the 2021 season might have been the biggest percentage of 49ers fans at a venue when Vivid Seats projected that 65 percent of the crowd at SoFi Stadium was wearing red and gold.

Week 18 of the 2021 season #49ersFaithful showed up at SoFi Stadium.



What will it look like on Sunday? pic.twitter.com/iBjwhtnylh — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) October 29, 2022

In that regular-season finale, the Faithful even forced Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford to use a silent count while on the field, as his teammates were unable to hear his voice over the crowd noise.

The 49ers certainly hope to give their fans enough to cheer about so that happens again on Sunday.

