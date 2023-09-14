49ers fans will take over Rams' SoFi Stadium again, per Vivid Seats originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

It already is time for the Faithful to head to their southern California “home-away-from-home,” and as usual, the stands will be full of red when the 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Per ticket marketplace Vivid Seats’ Fan Forecast, at least 64 percent of the crowd will be wearing 49ers' red and gold Sunday, leaving only 36 percent wearing the Rams’ blue and yellow. Of course this comes as no surprise to reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, who also was pleased to see the amount of Faithful in Pittsburgh in Week 1.

“It’s great,” Bosa said Wednesday. “I think we have the best-traveling fan base overall. Pittsburgh was impressive and I think we’ll take over L.A."

The 49ers also will wear their home red jerseys this weekend, making the atmosphere feel even more like a Levi's Stadium game.

A Vivid Seats spokesperson said that a proprietary algorithm that uses more than geography to predict fan affiliation believes that there is a large faction of 49ers fans living in southern California. Of course, this is standard operating procedure for the Faithful at all away venues.

The Los Angeles takeover is nothing new to either team as the SoFi stands have been predominantly red when the 49ers travel south since the stadium opened in 2020. Not only is this fun for 49ers fans, but it also gives San Francisco's defense an assist forcing Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense to use a silent count as a result of the noise.

This showing of 49ers fans in Los Angeles will rival the 65 percent that were in attendance for the 2021 NFC Championship Game, and is more than the 60 percent that showed up for their Week 18 contest just a few weeks before the conference title game.

Tickets to the 49ers-Rams showdown are also the third most expensive Week 2 NFL ticket on the Vivid Seats website at an average of $262 per seat. Here are the top five NFL tickets for this week's slate of games.

Additionally, Vivid Seats researched who America is rooting for by identifying the most popular NFL team in each county and discovered that the the 49ers have the largest fan base in California, dominating the state with 44 counties as opposed to the Rams in five counties.

