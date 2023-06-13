49ers fans made JJ Watt’s final game special

Future Hall of Fame defensive lineman JJ Watt announced his retirement after 12 NFL seasons. His final game was Week 18 at Levi’s Stadium, when the 49ers lambasted the Cardinals 38-13.

With his team getting blown out, Arizona’s coaching staff removed Watt from the game. Despite a sizable loss and exiting the game early, Watt said 49ers fans made his final NFL contest a special one:

“We were getting the brakes beat off us. We were down like, 30 points,” Watt said via KPRC2’s Aaron Wilson. “It’s bittersweet, but when they chant your name with your son, wife and parents in attendance in the opposing stadium, it was special to me.”

Surely 49ers fans were cheering mostly for a sensational career both on and off the field. After all, Watt went to five Pro Bowls, was a five-time First-Team All-Pro, a three-time Defensive Player of the year and a Walter Payton Man of the Year winner. He’s a lock to get a gold jacket and wind up in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

However, fans might’ve been happy to see Watt leave a game where he’d terrorized the 49ers. Even down to his 151st and final game, Watt was tremendous. He posted five tackles, three tackles for loss, a pass breakup and 2.0 sacks.

Those 2.0 sacks at Levi’s Stadium gave him a whopping 114.5 for his career. He also finished with 195 tackles for loss and 70 pass breakups. Any love he received from 49ers fans on that Sunday in Santa Clara was extremely well-earned.

