49ers fans made J.J. Watt’s final NFL game special

J.J. Watt retired from the NFL after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. His final season was a good one, as he finished with 12.5 sacks on the season.

His final game was on the road against the San Francisco 49ers, but the fans there made his final game memorable.

Watt, who will be honored this season by the Houston Texans, being inducted into their Ring of Honor, said this about his final game in a press conference, according to Aaron Wilson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“We were getting the brakes beat off us, we were down like 30 points,” he said. “It’s bittersweet. When they chant your name with your son, wife and parents in attendance in opposing stadium, it was special to me.”

This is what happened:

It was a classy move for the Cardinals to get Watt out of the game to allow him to be cheered. And it was even more classy for 49ers fans to cheer him the way they did. The 49ers had a congratulatory message on the video board.

Watt, one of the all-time greats, got about as perfect a sendoff a player can have, and it came on the road to end his career.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire