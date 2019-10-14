49ers fans loudly, proudly take over LA Coliseum during win over Rams

Did the 49ers and Rams play in Santa Clara or Los Angeles on Sunday?

It was hard to tell based on how loud 49ers fans were at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The Faithful flocked to sunny southern California for the showdown, and they made their presence known during San Francisco's 20-7 win over the defending NFC champs. So much so that they caught the attention of a lot of 49ers players.

After the game, a few players took to social media to thank 49ers fans for taking over the Rams' home.

Thank you to everyone that came out and supported! We appreciate it! We are far from perfect but we battle until the final whistle. Let's keep it going! #Faithful #NinerGang — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 14, 2019

That felt like a home game. 5-0!! #FaithfulIsReal — Richie James (@Senseispunk) October 13, 2019

That might have been the most fun I had on a football field my entire life . Faithful turned a road game into a home game. 5-0 #stayhungry pic.twitter.com/5fQWkjv5fa — Arik Armstead (@arikarmstead) October 14, 2019

5-0!! What a great feeling!! Thanks to the entire 49er Empire! Felt like a home game!! Let's keep it going! — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) October 14, 2019

Even general manager John Lynch had to acknowledge the atmosphere the fans created in LA.

#Faithful you were UNBELIEVABLE! We felt you all day! So proud of our TEAM and so proud of the Faithful! See you all in DC! — John Lynch (@JohnLynch49ers) October 14, 2019

49ers fans have good reason to be hyped. The team is 5-0 for the first time since 1990, and one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL (Patriots).

There was an expectation that the 49ers would be better than last year, but no one could have expected a start to the season like this.

Now, as NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco writes, it's reasonable to believe the 49ers are among the NFL's elite teams.

The next task for 49ers fans is to take over FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland next Sunday.

