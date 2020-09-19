49ers fans in New Jersey show Jimmy Garoppolo love before Week 2 game

49ers fans in New Jersey show Jimmy G love after walk-through originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo was the target of a lot of criticism following his performance in the 49ers' Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

But you wouldn't know that by the love Garoppolo received in New Jersey on Saturday.

After the 49ers finished their walk-through at a New Jersey area high school, the players and coaches exited the facility to a gathering of loud fans.

Garoppolo and coach Kyle Shanahan were among those who heard their names called out by the fans.

After taking on the New York Jets in East Rutherford, NJ on Sunday, the 49ers will spend the week in West Virginia before returning to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants in Week 3.

Getting away from the Bay Area and feeling the love on the East Coast might be the best thing for Garoppolo. He'll need a couple of big performances in New Jersey to silence the critics.