49ers fans invited to reserve inaugural team license plate

Inaugural 49ers California license plates are set to go into production next year. On Monday. April 15, 2024, the 49ers Foundation invited the faithful to reserve their license plate.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - San Francisco 49ers faithful will soon be able to display their love and pride for their team through a first-of-its kind California license plate, with a limited number of the plates being offered for free.

Organizers of the license plate program said they were close to reaching the California Department of Motor Vehicle's (DMV) pre-sell requirement of 7,500 specialty plates to guarantee the new plates go into production.

On Monday, fans were invited to go online to reserve a complementary specialty plate, using the code "faithful" during checkout.

Once those run out, the plates can be purchased for $50. Fans who want to get their vehicle outfitted with a special personalized 49ers plate can buy those for $103, with annual renewal rates currently at $40 and $83, respectively.

SEE ALSO: Special criteria for California seniors renewing driver's license

The official San Francisco 49ers plates are part of a partnership between the California Natural Resource Agency (CNRA) and the team’s non-profit, the 49er Foundation.

A portion of the proceeds from the plates will go toward a statewide campaign to help expand equitable access at California state parks and other public lands. That mission is highlighted on the plates with the words "Faithful to State Parks" inscribed along the bottom.

Funds will also support the mission of the team’s nonprofit, the 49ers Foundation, to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

"We're proud that the 49ers will be the first team to establish its own California license plate to help young people get outdoors and to preserve our environment," said California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot.

The 49ers Foundation praised the team's "passionate fan-base" for being a part of the initiative.

"Their unwavering support has played a pivotal role in making this initiative a success," said the non-profit's executive director Justin Prettyman.

The inaugural 49ers plates are expected to go into production next year.

California motorists can secure their complimentary license plate by signing up here.