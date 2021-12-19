49ers fans furious after questionable roughing the passer penalty vs. Falcons

49ers Twitter furious after controversial penalty vs. Falcons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Atlanta Falcons were able to tie things up vs. the 49ers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on Sunday after a questionable roughing the passer call on defensive lineman Arden Key on third down extended the drive and led to a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Russell Gage shortly after.

The infraction stemmed from Key landing on Ryan with his full body weight.

San Francisco fans were not happy with the call and NFL Twitter immediately blew up.

Thereâ€™s no way this is roughing the passer pic.twitter.com/7v5ORRaqWX — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) December 19, 2021

That type of roughing the passer call is ruining football. — Drea Blackwell (@KSBWDrea) December 19, 2021

That third down roughing the passer was awful and led to that touchdown to Gage. — Jason Aponte (@JasonAponte2103) December 19, 2021

Even CBS rules analyst, Gene Steratore, wasn’t convinced with the call.

"These are real difficult plays for the official, and real difficult for a player like Arden Key," Steratore said during the broadcast. "He just disengages from the block, and he only has one option, and that is to make a diving lunge to try to get to the quarterback. It’s different if he’s running toward the quarterback, wraps him up, then makes a decision to drive him into the ground, but to me, in my opinion, this is just a defensive player making a last-ditch effort to dive and tackle a quarterback. That’s a very hard play to penalize a defender on, in my opinion.”

The controversial penalty on Key turned a 55-yard field goal attempt into seven points for Atlanta.

But San Francisco kept pushing.

A rushing touchdown from Deebo Samuel, his seventh of the season, put the 49ers back on top before the end of the first half.

