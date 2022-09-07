What 49ers fans can expect from Trey Lance as starter, per coach Brian Griese

What Griese believes fans can expect from Lance in year two originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Arguably the 49ers' biggest question mark heading into the 2022 NFL season happens to be at the most important position in all of sports.

With first-year starter Trey Lance under center for San Francisco this season, the 49ers' success, in large part, will depend on how the 22-year-old signal caller performs.

Lance's quarterbacks coach, Brian Griese, spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area in the latest edition of "The Choice," where he was asked about what 49ers fans can expect from Lance this season.

"I think you're going to see a guy who's going to give everything he has every single week," Griese said. "And will continue, I think, to grow and get better week in and week out. There's no substitute for experience and playing and he hasn't had that, so I'm looking forward to him having those opportunities and going out to learn and fail at times, to grow from those failures, embrace those opportunities to get better, and for this team to find the recipe and the mix to win as we do that.

"And that's what I'm excited about, seeing this team grow around him and for him to continue to grow."

Lance impressed with both his play on the field and his development off the field in his rookie season and throughout this offseason. It was clear from the start that the young prospect had the mental makeup and the attitude that is necessary for a young, unproven player in his position.

Whether or not Lance develops into the superstar that San Francisco hopes he is, remains to be seen. One thing is for certain, though, and that's his fire and passion for the game of football and his pursuit to get better each and every day.

