49ers fans descend on Philadelphia, take over famous Rocky statue

49ers fans descend on Philadelphia, take over Rocky statue

49ers fans traveled well to Detroit for the 2021 season opener last Sunday, and it's pretty clear The Faithful has made its way to the City of Brotherly Love.

On the eve of the 49ers' clash with the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, San Francisco fans were seen at the famous Rocky Balboa statue next to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

What looks like hundreds of 49ers fans had the statue surrounded and even raised a banner over part of the statue.

49ers fans made their presence felt at Ford Field in Detroit, so much so that veteran left tackle Trent Williams was confused during the 41-33 win over the Lions.

In the third quarter, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo took a big hit while finding wide receiver Deebo Samuel for a 79-yard touchdown.

Garoppolo and Williams were at the bottom of the pile as Samuel streaked down the field, so neither knew what was happening.

As Williams checked on Garoppolo to make sure the quarterback was OK after taking the hit, all he could go off of was the roar of the crowd, so he assumed the Lions had intercepted the pass.

“I just wanted to make sure he was alright, and then I hear our fans roar," Williams said. "I’m like, ’Dang.’ We were in Detroit. It’s supposed to an away game so you don’t hear a roar like that on the road. It kind of confused me for a second.

“I thought maybe we threw a pick and then of course I look up and see Deebo striking down the field. Oh, man. It worked out perfectly but I made sure my guy was OK.”

If the 49ers fans show up in Philadelphia like they did in Detroit, Williams can expect to be confused again by the roars from the crowd when San Francisco scores.

