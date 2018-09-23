49ers fans call for Colin Kaepernick's NFL return after Jimmy G injury

49ers franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a knee injury. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game the team feared Garoppolo hurt his ACL.

Either way, San Francisco is left with C.J. Beathard as the only QB on its roster, and Nick Mullens on the practice squad. Beathard had a 69.2 passer rating in seven appearances last season, while Mullens has yet to take an NFL snap.

That left some fans clamoring for one option: Former San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick.

Hey @49ers don't be stupid we need another QB now and @Kaepernick7 is ready! — Pej Vahdat (@pejvahdat) September 23, 2018

Kaepernick looking at the 49ers like pic.twitter.com/QYHZhelvTr — Trev (@DaBigJohnson61x) September 23, 2018

The 49ers should go get Kap. Lol.. — Charles (@Chuckielee17) September 23, 2018

Hey, 49ers, Kaepernick is available. — Nathan specuL.ative execution Walls (@base10) September 23, 2018

Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 season to protest racial injustice and inequality, has not played since opting out of his contract a year-and-a-half ago. 49ers general manager John Lynch told ProFootballTalk last year the 49ers would've cut Kaepernick had he not opted out.

Of course, the 49ers were also banged-up in the secondary, losing Richard Sherman to a calf injury and free safety Adrian Colbert to a shoulder injury. Former 49ers safety Eric Reid, who kneeled alongside Kaepernick in 2016 and on his own last season, also remains unsigned.

Kaepernick's close friend, University of California Berkeley professor Ameer Hasan Loggins, offered his thoughts.

Isn't it interesting how the 49ers NEED Kaepernick and Eric Reid? pic.twitter.com/SYZlaSwkW8 — LEFT🕋 (@LeftSentThis) September 23, 2018

Kaepernick is currently suing the NFL for collusion, and the NFLPA also filed a grievance on Reid's behalf.

A reunion with the quarterback is unlikely. Shanahan told reporters at last year's training camp that the 49ers chose to move on from Kaepernick in order to have three quarterbacks with similar skillsets.

"I think when we knew we didn't want to fully bring him in as the starter, I thought it was a big commitment to make for a guy that I wasn't sure was going to be the starter and that's really more what you look at," Shanahan said at the time.

Plus, he told reporters Sunday he's "definitely happy" with the quarterbacks the 49ers already have in the building.

Shanahan did, however, express an openness to re-sign Reid when asked about the possibility in August.



