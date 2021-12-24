49ers fan's adorable reaction to receiving George Kittle gloves

49ers fan's adorable reaction to receiving Kittle's gloves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Thursday's game between the 49ers and Tennessee Titans in Week 16 hadn't even started and George Kittle was already making it a memorable experience for one young 49ers fan.

Prior to the Thursday Night Football matchup at Nissan Stadium, Kittle spotted a young fan in the stands and provided him with a perfect early Christmas gift.

The young boy's sign read "George Kittle will you sign my jersey?"

The lady next to him, presumably his mother, held up another one of the boy's signs reading "I turned 8 on December 5 all I want for my birthday is to meet George Kittle!"

And meet George Kittle he did.

The boy was clearly ecstatic after Kittle came over and handed him his gloves. Certainly, a memory that will last a lifetime.

