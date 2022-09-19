49ers fan nails Jimmy Garoppolo's new QB1 status with funny Undertaker drawing

49ers fan nails Jimmy G's new QB1 status with Undertaker drawing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the 2021 NFL season ended, it looked like Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the 49ers was all but over. Even with Garoppolo returning to the 49ers' roster, it seemed like he would be used scarcely in 2022.

But with 22-year-old Trey Lance sidelined by a season-ending ankle injury in the 49ers' Week 2 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, one San Francisco fan took Garoppolo's return to the field to the next level.

To those unaware, the drawing is in reference to WWE legend The Undertaker's famous move and the meme that resulted from it. Typically, The Undertaker sits straight up when he's considered to be down and out, and an internet-famous gif features the wrestler doing so from a casket.

The move often leaves his opponents in a state of shock, allowing The Undertaker to take advantage and deliver his finishing move.

In a way, Garoppolo's return as QB1 shocked the Seahawks, allowing the 49ers to power through to a 27-7 win on Sunday at Levi's Stadium despite losing Lance.

Garoppolo back under center also increased the 49ers' odds of winning Super Bowl LVII, and NBC Sports Bay Area's Donte Whitner believes they even have a chance to go the rest of the season undefeated.

Additionally, a bevy of anonymous 49ers players already are claiming San Francisco to be a better team with the 30-year-old signal-caller starting.

After an "unreal" win on Sunday, expect more hilarious drawings to pop up, especially with Garoppolo firmly in the driver's seat this season.

