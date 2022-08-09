49ers fan Dr. Disrespect bombs pass to George Kittle at training camp

49ers fan Dr. Disrespect shows off canon with deep pass to Kittle originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

49ers super fan Dr. Disrespect, one of the biggest video game streamers online, visited training camp on Tuesday and even stayed after practice to show off his arm with a few deep passes to George Kittle.

As one of the biggest stars in the online gaming community, Dr. Disrespect has amassed over four million followers on both Twitch and YouTube. He always stays in character and his online persona made an appearance on Tuesday at 49ers training camp.

After practice ended, "The Doc" stuck around and showed off his arm with what appeared to be passes as long as 60-65 yards through the air.

You do the math.



The Throw. Soonâ€¦ pic.twitter.com/sLTfuU9nTt — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) August 9, 2022

"The Two-Time" as refers to himself, claims to have won back-to-back NBA Jam tournaments as a Blockbuster video games champion in 1993 and 1994. Coincidently, around the same time that San Francisco won its fifth Super Bowl in 1995.

Just a rich history of success between The Doc and his beloved 49ers.

