An ugly incident took place in the parking lot outside SoFi Stadium at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, leaving a 49ers fan in a coma and police searching for the person responsible.

Daniel Luna, a restaurant owner from Oakland who traveled to the game to cheer on the 49ers against the Rams, is hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center after paramedics found him having been beaten and severely injured in the parking lot, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police say they have no suspects in the beating but are scouring security video to attempt to identify the people involved.

The 49ers released a statement expressing concern for Luna, a lifelong Bay Area resident and 49ers fan.

“What happened to Daniel Luna is reprehensible, and we strongly condemn all violence,” the team said to CBS LA. “We know local authorities are conducting a full investigation and we’re here to support them however we can. Our thoughts and prayers go to Mr. Luna, his family, friends, and the medical team providing him care.”

Luna was wearing a 49ers jersey at the game, and he was there alone after friends he had been planning to attend with had to cancel.

49ers fan in coma after beating outside SoFi Stadium originally appeared on Pro Football Talk