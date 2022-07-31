49ers fan booed for bravely wearing George Kittle jersey to Cowboys camp

Brave 49ers fan wearing Kittle jersey booed at Cowboys camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The rivalry between the 49ers and Dallas Cowboys runs deep, and for the fans of both teams, it runs even deeper.

There is no love lost between the fanbases of two of the most storied franchises in the NFL.

So when someone walks into enemy territory wearing the colors of the other team, words will be exchanged, and that's exactly what happened this weekend at Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, Calif.

A very brave 49ers fans strolled past the bleachers while wearing a red George Kittle jersey and he heard it from the Cowboys fans in attendance.

TheSFNiners obtained the video via fan Oscar Rubalcava and set out on a mission to find the fan in the video.

A little over an hour later, TheSFNiners tracked down the fan and pledged to get him two tickets for a 49ers game this season, settling on the Oct. 30 clash against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Kittle has seen the video as he "Liked" the post on Instagram, but there's no word yet if he plans to do anything on his own for the fan.

