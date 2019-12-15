49ers, Falcons tied at 10 at halftime

The 49ers need a win to maintain their spot at the top of the NFC West, but the Falcons are making life difficult for them.

After the 49ers took nearly 11 minutes off the clock with a 21-play touchdown drive, the Falcons answered with a touchdown drive of their own and then tacked on a field goal a bit later in the second quarter. The 49ers answered that with a field goal drive of their own to leave it with a 10-10 tie after the first half.

Atlanta’s touchdown came on a Matt Ryan pass to Julio Jones. It was Jones’s first score since Week Three and he’s put up five catches for 56 yards overall.

The 49ers offense isn’t playing nearly as well as it did while putting up 48 points against the Saints last weekend, but the game is still well within their reach if they can find a higher gear than they managed in the first 30 minutes.