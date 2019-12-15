The 49ers (11-2) say they aren't taking the Atlanta Falcons (4-9) lightly this week, but Las Vegas might be.

San Francisco is a massive favorite ahead of Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium, favored by as many as 11 points. It marks the fourth-time the 49ers have been double-digit favorites in a game this season, but the NFC West leaders have not covered the spread in any of those prior contests.

The fourth time could be the charm Sunday as Kyle Shanahan coaches against the Falcons for the first time. Shanahan was Atlanta's offensive coordinator from 2015 through 2016, including during the Falcons' 34-28 loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI. In other words, prepare yourself for plenty of "28-3" references during the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[RELATED: Why Shanahan isn't worried about Falcons being trap game]

Here's how Las Vegas and experts around the country see Sunday's game playing out.

Line

Caesars: SF -11

Consensus: SF -11

Westgate: SF -10

Wynn: SF -11







Predictions

Nick Wagoner, ESPN: 49ers 28, Falcons 21

Vaughn McClure: 49ers 30, Falcons 20

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 28, Falcons 3

Michael David Smith, Pro Football Talk: 49ers 23, Falcons 10

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL Media: 49ers 40, Falcons 21









49ers-Falcons odds, predictions: Betting lines, picks for NFL Week 15 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area