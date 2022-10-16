49ers-Falcons inactives: Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead out for Week 6

Bosa, Armstead among six 49ers inactives vs. Panthers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers will be without their star pass rusher for Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.

Defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle), left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), safety Jimmie Ward (hand), tight end Tyler Kroft (knee) and wide receiver Danny Gray are inactive against Atlanta.

Bosa initially was listed as questionable for Sunday's game after sustaining a groin injury in the win over the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. He missed Wednesday and Thursday's practices but returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday.

Armstead continues to work his way back from two lower-leg injuries and will miss his third game of the season.

The Falcons will have linebacker Mykal Walker, safety Erik Harris, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga, wide receiver Jared Bernhardt, tight end Anthony Firkser and linebacker Ade Ogundeji inactive for Sunday's game.

Final update on Kyle Pitts + full list of inactives for Week 6 â¬‡ï¸ — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) October 16, 2022

Kickoff for the 49ers-Falcons clash is scheduled for 10 p.m. PT at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast