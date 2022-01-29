49ers Faithful give send-off to team as buses depart Levi's Stadium

Watch 49ers fans cheer on team as buses depart from Levi's originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It's only Friday and 49ers fans are already making their presence known as the team departs for an NFC Championship Game clash with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

San Francisco chose to depart on Friday night on their trip to Southern California, allowing for the team to better prepare for the big game.

The 49ers Faithful lined up outside Levi's Stadium and gave the team a proper send-off as busses pulled away from the facility.

The Faithful give the 49ers a proper send-off on their way to Los Angeles ðŸ‘pic.twitter.com/Q5dvDfzarT — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) January 29, 2022

With fans cheering loudly and chanting "Beat LA," the 49ers team busses acknowledge the crowd with a series of honks.

Around 12 seconds into the clip, general manager John Lynch can be seen pumping his fist and acknowledging the crowd.

After 49ers fans overtook SoFi Stadium in the Week 18 regular-season finale, it appears that another invasion from the Red & Gold is imminent.

