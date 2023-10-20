49ers Faithful expected to travel well for MNF vs. Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers will be getting an assist from the Faithful in their "Monday Night Football" face-off with the Minnesota Vikings as they look to bounce back from their first regular-season loss of the 2023 NFL season.

According to ticket marketplace Vivid Seats’ proprietary algorithm, Fan Forecast, the 49ers Faithful will represent 43 percent of the crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday night.

Not only will that be a welcome sight for the team attempting to get back on track after its Week 6 loss to the Cleveland Browns, but fan participation could cause miscommunication for the home team.

During several of the 49ers' away games, the traveling fans have done their best to create a "not-so-comfortable environment” for the home team, and Minnesota will be no exception. U.S. Bank Stadium, which is known for the volume of its home crowd, will be diminished when the 49ers hit the field.

We're taking over Tom's Watch Bar in Minneapolis for a FREE 49ers Invasion presented by @zennioptical!



Faithful can enjoy giveaway items, a raffle and the opportunity to hang out before #SFvsMIN. Entry is first come, first served. All ages welcome! — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) October 17, 2023

To get things started in Minnesota, the 49ers are hosting a fan invasion presented by Zenni on Sunday prior to the game at Tom's Watch Bar. Admission is free, but tickets are required.

The 49ers hope that the Faithful’s participation will help cause miscommunication between quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense, helping them contain the run game more effectively than they did facing the Cleveland Browns.

The Monday night matchup closes a two-series away game stretch before the club returns to Levi’s Stadium to host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast