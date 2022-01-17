49ers to face Packers in NFC Divisional Playoff Game after beating Cowboys

49ers to face Packers at Lambeau after holding off Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are headed to Lambeau Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game showdown with the Green Bay Packers after holding off the Dallas Cowboys 23-17 in a thrilling NFC Wild Card Game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

San Francisco had a chance to run the clock out in the final minute, but Jimmy Garoppolo snapped the ball too early on a fourth-and-1. Trent Williams wasn't set after motioning to the right side of the offensive line, resulting in a penalty that forced the 49ers to punt.

The Cowboys drove down the field and were in position to possibly score a touchdown, but after quarterback Dak Prescott scrambled as the clock ticked down, he wasn't able to spike the ball before time ran out, ending the game and giving the 49ers the win.

While the NFL hasn't officially announced when the 49ers and Packers will play, it likely will take place Saturday, Jan. 22 because the winner of Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals won't be able to play on Saturday.

The 49ers had a chance to beat the Packers back in Week 3 after Jimmy Garoppolo hit fullback Kyle Juszczyk for a go-ahead touchdown pass with 37 seconds remaining. But Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers got the Packers in field goal range and Mason Crosby connected for a game-winning 51-yard field goal as time expired, handing San Francisco a tough 30-28 loss.

The last time the 49ers and Packers met in the postseason was in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 19, 2020, with San Francisco punching its ticket to Super Bowl LIV with a 37-20 win at Levi's Stadium.

The winner of next weekend's game in Wisconsin will advance to the NFC Championship Game to face the winner of the Rams/Cardinals against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.