49ers face many difficult decisions with improved roster

SANTA CLARA – Two recent injury situations may have implications for the 49ers' initial 53-man roster.

Defensive end Kentavius Street is likely headed toward season-ending injured reserve. And the 49ers must also figure out what to do with running back Jerick McKinnon, who experienced another setback to his surgically repaired right knee.

The 49ers, like all NFL teams, must have a 53-man roster established by Saturday at 1 p.m.

But, first, the 49ers play their final preseason game on Thursday at Levi's Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It might be hyperbole to state that guys are playing for their jobs. More likely, though, is that the final few roster spots could be impacted by injuries and the decisions of how many players the 49ers plan to keep at each position group.

It appears to be the deepest group in the three years since coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch joined the organization.

"I'm extremely happy with where we are right now," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. "You'll never be satisfied, you always want to keep getting better, but the main thing is you get better each year and we're in a situation right now that we haven't been in before.

"It has been a somewhat stressful week for us just having to think about some of these decisions that are coming. They're right around the corner and that does still at this time change day-to-day based off how practice goes, based off how injuries are going."

There are decisions to be made at every position group, beginning with quarterback. Nick Mullens appears to have earned the backup job behind Jimmy Garoppolo. Shanahan said the 49ers plan to keep three quarterbacks for the first time. But the inclusion of C.J. Beathard would force the 49ers to keep one fewer player at another position.

"There are going to be tough decisions, not just on defense, but offense, too," 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. "And that's a testament to the work that coaches and scouts do together, having a great understanding of what schemes we're running, so that way we can pinpoint exactly what we need, both offensively, defensively and special teams. I think what you see results-wise is we've got a lot of guys that fit what we do and we do feel good about our depth. Tough decisions are going to have to be made."

Here is a list of 20 players who are on the roster bubble – with spots on the initial 53-man roster for roughly half of them:

RB Jeff Wilson -- McKinnon's injury situation has opened door if 49ers want to keep four backs.

WR Kendrick Bourne -- The team's leading wide receiver a year ago has experienced ups and down.

WR Jordan Matthews -- If he's a part-time player, he must also have value on special teams.

TE Ross Dwelley -- Returner from a year ago got off to a hot start in camp.

TE Kaden Smith -- The sixth-round pick could be ticketed for the practice squad.

TE Levine Toilolo -- Veteran could be a player who weekly bounces on and off the roster.

OL Joshua Garnett -- Time is running out for 2016 first-round draft pick.

OL Daniel Brunskill -- His versatility gives him a good chance to win of final spots.

OL Najee Toran -- Getting snaps at center gives him more versatility and value.

OL Justin Skule -- Sixth-round pick competing for veteran Sam Young for swing tackle role.

DL Damontre Moore -- Veteran has put himself in the picture with a strong camp.

DL Jullian Taylor -- With depth at this position, would likely spend another season in a developmental role.

DL Kevin Givens -- Undrafted rookie is worth keeping inside the building.

LB Azeez Al-Shaair -- The team cannot afford to lose his speed and potential.

LB Elijah Lee -- Solid backup player and core special-teams performer.

LB David Mayo -- Brought in for role on special teams, but can others fill the same role?

CB Emmanuel Moseley -- Strong camp has placed him in position for spot on low end of the roster.

CB Dontae Johnson -- Veteran corner fits the scheme, but likely caught in numbers game.

S Adrian Colbert -- A starter to open last season, now he finds himself fighting for a spot.

S Antone Exum -- Is there room at safety with Jaquiski Tartt, Jimmie Ward, Tarvarius Moore and Marcell Harris ahead of him?







































