49ers face hurdle for Odell Beckham Jr. as Jerry Jones hints Cowboys' interest

49ers face hurdle in OBJ chase as Jones hints Cowboys' interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Odell Beckham Jr. rumors are beginning to heat up as the receiver nears a return to the field after suffering a torn ACL in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win.

49ers general manager John Lynch addressed the possibility of pursuing the veteran receiver in a recent interview with NBC Sports Bay Area 49ers insider Matt Maiocco.

However, San Francisco does face competition as Beckham Jr. will have various suitors, despite coming off a severe injury. Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it known that his team is interested in the former Rams receiver.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” "I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good.

“We know that we should be aware that he’s coming off this injury. But he showed [his ability to return from injury] and do it well last year. So, that would go in the mix real good, his past ... dealing with adversity, if you will, injury rehab. I think that tells you a lot.”

NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Beckham Jr.’s decision on which team to join lies with who has a better chance at getting to Super Bowl LVII.

“It’s probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now,” Glazer said. “I know [Buffalo Bills linebacker] Von Miller was trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys.

“And he still has some love for the Rams. … I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell.”

Adding Beckham Jr. would be the second marquee addition to the 49ers’ offense this season after San Francisco pulled off one of the blockbuster trades before the NFL trade deadline when they acquired Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast