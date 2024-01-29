49ers will face Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII

The 49ers and Lions on Sunday evening were squaring off for a chance to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Kansas City downed the Ravens 17-10 Sunday afternoon in Baltimore to punch their ticket out of the AFC.

Detroit looked to be in line to face the defending Super Bowl Champions after going ahead 24-7 over the 49ers at halftime. San Francisco battled back though and outscored Detroit 27-7 in the final 30 minutes to steal a 34-31 win and punch their ticket to the NFL’s final game.

This sets up a rematch of Super Bowl LIV, which Kansas City won 31-20.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for Feb. 11 at 3:30pm Pacific Time.

