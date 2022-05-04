49ers will face Cardinals in Mexico City

The NFL’s first game in Mexico City since 2019 will feature a matchup of NFC West teams.

The league announced on Wednesday that the 49ers will take on the Cardinals at Estadio Azteca on November 21. It will be a Monday night game and the last of the five international games that will be played this season.

It’s a rematch of the first international game in league history. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-14 at Estadio Azteca in 2005. Three other games have been played at the venue and a 2018 game between the Chiefs and Rams was moved due to issues with the playing field.

Germany will host its first regular-season game and there will be three contests in London before the Niners and Cardinals head south for their November game.

