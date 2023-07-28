49ers eyeing long-term development with S Ji’Ayir Brown in training camp

There was an interesting development on the defensive side for the 49ers during Thursday’s practice. Rookie safety Ji’Ayir Brown got a snap with the first-team defense.

His quick insertion with the starters was certainly notable since it doesn’t appear the 49ers have an open starting job at safety with incumbents Talanoa Hufanga and Tashaun Gipson slated for those two spots. However, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks said Thursday in his post-practice presser Brown’s rookie season will be as much about his long-term development as it is about helping the team in 2023.

“Not so much that,” Wilks said when asked if the team was trying to give Brown a look against a specific offense. “We just got him in the rotation and really long term also trying to take some pressure off [S Tashaun] Gipson [Sr.], who’s a seasoned veteran. And we are looking at the long haul and making sure that he’s there at the end of the season. But also opportunity for those young guys to progress because again, at some point in time, we’re going to need him.”

Brown’s usage is one of the more interesting aspects of the 49ers’ defense this season.

Wilks is a very experienced, successful defensive backs coach. It wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the team deployed some three-safety looks this year to combat more versatile modern offenses. Brown’s ability to play multiple defensive roles would give him several opportunities to help right away.

The team is in a tough spot with rookies and development because playing is typically the best way for a player to improve, but that’s going to come with some lumps and mistakes. San Francisco is a Super Bowl contender so it’s not easy to just live with rookie mistakes.

With Brown though, he should be a key figure in the 49ers’ secondary for the foreseeable future. That means he needs to play, but in spots the team is confident in his ability to do his job correctly.

Perhaps he winds up playing his way into a starting job. That won’t be easy, but it’s not off the table and it may be best for his long-term development. There’s more on the 49ers’ plate than that though, so finding the sweet spot for Brown’s playing time and role will be one of Wilks’ biggest jobs during camp and the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire