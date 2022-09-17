49ers extend punter Mitch Wishnowsky through 2026

The 49ers need to extend defensive end Nick Bosa. For now, they’ve extended the guy who helps set the table for Bosa to do his work.

The team has announced that punter Nick Wishnowsk has signed a new deal. He’s now under contract through the 2026 season.

A fourth-round pick in 2019 from Utah, Wishnowsky was in the final year of his rookie deal. His extension covers four years.

A native of Australia, Wishnowsky is the first Aussie to score in an NFL game; he kicked after Robbie Gould was injured during the 2021 season.

For his career, Wishnowsky has a career punting average of 45.5 yards.

