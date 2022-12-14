49ers extend lead in NFC West in Week 14 with Brock Purdy

The NFC West is officially a two-team race. The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams are both eliminated from competing for the division title.

It comes down to the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, and the 49ers extended their lead in the division in Week 14.

This is what the NFC West standings look like entering Week 15.

San Francisco 49ers, 9-4 (4-0 division) Seattle Seahawks, 7-6 (3-1 division) Arizona Cardinals, 4-9 (1-4 division) Los Angeles Rams, 4-9 (1-4 division)

The Cardinals are technically ahead of the Rams in third place because they hold a common games tiebreaker, as they split the season series with each other and have the same division record now.

Let’s look at what happened in Week 14 and what is coming up in Week 15.

San Francisco 49ers

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Without Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback, the 49ers absolutely demolished the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7.

The built a 28-0 halftime lead, extended it to 35-0 and the cruised the rest of the way.

Brock Purdy had 185 passing yards and two touchdown passes. The 49ers rushed for 209 yards as a team, led by Christian McCaffrey’s 119 yards and a score.

Meanwhile the 49ers defense picked off Tom Brady twice and held the Bucs to 4-of-16 on third down.

They have a two-game lead over the Seahawks with four to go.

Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks lost 30-24 at home to the Carolina Panthers.

Geno Smith threw three touchdown passes but was also picked off twice, and the Carolina defense held Seattle to only 287 total yards.

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports

As if the season had gone badly enough, quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL on the third play from scrimmage and the Cardinals lost Monday night to the New England Patriots 27-13 and were eliminated from division contention.

Colt McCoy, in relief, was picked off once and sacked six times.

Los Angeles Rams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trailing 16-3 late in the fourth quarter, new Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield led the Rams to two touchdowns in the final 3:19, including the game-winning 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds left in the game to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16.

Coming up in Week 15

In Week 15, the schedule kicks off with a huge matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks. A 49ers win will nearly wrap up a division title. They play Thursday night in Seattle.

The Cardinals are on the road against the Denver Broncos. As Broncos quarterback is in concussion protocols, it might be Colt McCoy against Brett Rypien.

The Rams play on Monday night on the road against the Packers.

